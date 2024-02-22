Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kotahitanga To Score At Māori Netball Tournament

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Kotahitanga (unity) will be on full display in Manurewa, South Auckland on Saturday when the second Māori health workers netball tournament takes place. And all people have been invited to come along with whānau to enjoy a fun-filled day.

Hosted by Te Rūnanga o Aotearoa New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) and coordinated by Tāmaki Te Runanga and Te Kaunihera, Saturday’s tournament consists of a competitive section, social section and a fun round section.

Tāmaki Makaurau NZNO representative Rangi "Tiger" Blackmoore-Tufi said the day has been organised to strengthen whanaungatanga (kinship, relationship, sense of family connection) among Māori nurses and other Māori health workers including doctors, allied health, students, social workers and kaiāwhina to promote healthy lifestyles.

Blackmoore-Tufi said with recent events in Aotearoa where the resilience of Māori has been tested kotahitanga had become especially important.

"This is a coming together of hauora providers, iwi providers, marae, health workers, and neighbourhoods who have rallied and continue to rally to ensure we thrive as one despite the ramblings of the coalition Government."

An event such as this will promote Māori cultural identity as it demonstrates, the diversity of Māori in the health workforce, and highlights that every person in this battle for better health outcomes shares the same vision, Blackmoore-Tufi said.

"This is also a unique coming together of Māori that fosters whanaungatanga, and we believe this is essentially important for all Māori health workers.

"The key is we all share a similar vision - to improve the health of our whānau and working well together helps to achieve that. Many of us are on a journey to rediscovering whakapapa, and this fosters those connections further."

Twelve teams from Auckland, Waiariki, Te Matau a Maui and Te Tai Tokerau have already registered to compete in the unofficial "Pa wars". Food stalls, bowel screening team and Māori healers are available for purchase or bookings.

