Kaihautū Joins Council

Johnny Joseph has joined Council as Kaihautū, responsible for facilitating partnerships with iwi and promoting collaborative and positive engagement with Māori within the Marlborough region.

Mayor Nadine Taylor warmly welcomed Johnny to the Council at a mihi whakatau this week.

“Council’s relationships with its iwi partners are extremely important and Johnny will support us to strengthen and grow those relationships.”

“Council works with iwi in many different ways and we need to build our capability and develop practical frameworks for how we work together.”

“Johnny will provide guidance within Council so that our interactions are positive, respectful and mutually beneficial.”

Wairau born and bred and father of six, Johnny has worked as a Biodiversity Ranger Supervisor at DOC and General Manager for Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira. Johnny has a passion for te taiao (the environment) and is a keen freediver and spearfisherman.

Mayor Nadine Taylor and Johnny Joseph

