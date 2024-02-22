Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Union Leaders Pay Tribute To Fa’anana Efeso Collins

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Kua hinga he tōtara i te wao nui a Tāne.

A tōtara has fallen in the forest of Tāne.

NZEI Te Riu Roa stands in kotahitanga to express our deep sorrow at the passing of educator, Green Party MP, community leader, and social justice advocate, Fa’anana Efeso Collins.

Efeso always stood up to tautoko the rights of kaiako (teachers) and kaimahi (workers), including NZEI Te Riu Roa members. He loved learning and was passionate about creating opportunities for Pasifika learners, in particular, writing a dissertation on brown flight and advocating against racism in the education system.

Members always appreciated Efeso’s warmth, his humour, and his commitment to showing up and supporting their mahi – whether at the union’s Pasifika Fono, Hui-ā-Tau (annual conference), or on the picket line.

“We honour Fa’anana Efeso Collins, a remarkable individual whose dedication and passion have left an indelible mark on our Pacific community,” says spokesperson for NZEI Te Riu Roa’s Pasifika Leaders group, Lealamanu’a Aiga Caroline Mareko.

“His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to social justice, equality, and the well-being of others inspired us all. He touched the lives of countless individuals, families, and communities whom he served willingly with love and compassion.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, Fia, and beautiful daughters, Kaperiela and Asalemo. Gone too soon. Manuia lau malaga Fa’anana Efeso Collins.”

