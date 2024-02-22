Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Making Rural Water Management Easier

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

Council is excited to announce an innovative partnership with Levno which will improve water management of this vital resource, benefiting both the users and the environment.

The collaboration involves installing cutting-edge monitoring technology across South Taranaki's rural water schemes, covering approximately 1,300 farms, businesses and schools.

Levno Chief Executive Mark Simon says, "We're thrilled to be partnering with South Taranaki District Council and the positive impact this will have on our rural community. Our technology not only supports the Council with valuable data but also equips farmers, schools and rural businesses with the information to manage their water resources effectively.”

A key feature of the partnership is the Levno app that provides real-time information on water use to users. It will improve leak detection and water conservation within the District, helping rate payers avoid unexpected water bills and prevent damage to infrastructure.

Council group manager of infrastructure services, Herbert Denton says the technology represents a significant leap forward in water management.

“The partnership signifies a milestone in Council's objectives to improve water conservation within the District and aligns with our commitment to smart, sustainable solutions. By embracing technology, we can enhance our water management practices, benefiting both water users and the environment.”

And if the experience of South Taranaki farmer Scott Dymond is anything to go by, the Levno app will be a big hit.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Just one minute after installing Levno's water monitoring app, it alerted me to a leak that would've gone unnoticed. A hose blew off at the farm owner's home who were away for the week, risking a loss of over 12,000 litres daily. Thanks to the app, I caught it in time - what a save in the first minute! The app's a breeze to use; setting up alerts and tracking usage is simple. I was so impressed.”

Levno have begun installing monitoring in the region and will continue to communicate with customers when in their area to complete installs as the rollout progresses.

Levno and Council are committed to sustainable development and community wellbeing, setting a standard for innovative, environmentally responsible water management solutions.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from South Taranaki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 