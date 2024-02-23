Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Enquiries Continue To Locate Man In Hilltop Incident

Friday, 23 February 2024, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Enquiries are ongoing to locate an identified man following an incident in the Taupō suburb of Hilltop yesterday afternoon.

“This man knows who he is, and so do we. Come forward sooner rather than later, there is no need to make it harder than it needs to be,” says Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards.

Police responded to the Hilltop area around 1:40pm after receiving reports of an altercation between a man and a woman who were both armed with knives.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police located his vehicle and a firearm which were seized shortly after this report. The man was believed to be armed with a further firearm.

Police teams including the Armed Offenders Squad and Dog units searched the area extensively.

“We are taking this seriously and realise how unsettling this has been particularly for the younger members of our community whose schools went into lockdown.”

“We have been asked if our kids are safe to go to school today - the answer to that is yes. We will also be visiting schools to provide reassurance and thank those children for their bravery and listening to instructions when it was important.”

Police will be visible in the community today while we carry out enquiries with associates, friends, and family of the man at the centre of this incident and would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding.

“If you refuse to come to us, we will find you. It is our priority to take this man into custody, and associates can expect us to be knocking on doors and executing search warrants.”

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Police 111, referencing the event number P057866209.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 