Name Release: Operation Castlebridge, Fatal Police Shooting

Police can now name the man fatally shot by Police in Waikato last week as

31-year-old Christopher Taukiri, of Paeroa.

Christopher was shot by Police on Thursday 15 February following a lengthy

vehicle pursuit from Hamilton to the Matamata area.

A Critical Incident Investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Police are still seeking any footage or images from the public of the

vehicles involved in the pursuit, which include a silver Mazda MPV, and a

black BMW 120i, which crashed on McLaren Road.

People can submit videos or photos here: https://castlebridge.nc3.govt.nz/

