Name Release: Operation Castlebridge, Fatal Police Shooting
Police can now name the man fatally shot by Police in
Waikato last week as
31-year-old Christopher Taukiri, of Paeroa.
Christopher was shot by Police on Thursday 15
February following a lengthy
vehicle pursuit from Hamilton to the Matamata area.
A Critical Incident Investigation into what happened remains ongoing.
Police are still seeking any footage or
images from the public of the
vehicles involved in the pursuit, which include a silver Mazda MPV, and a
black BMW 120i, which crashed on McLaren Road.
People can submit videos or photos here: https://castlebridge.nc3.govt.nz/