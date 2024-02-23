Water Restrictions Reinstated For Luggate As Dry Weather Continues

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has reinstated level 1 water restrictions for Luggate, following prolonged dry conditions and an increase in demand.

Level 1 water restrictions also remain in place for Hāwea and Arthurs Point.

QLDC Operations Manager Simon Mason said level 1 restrictions requires residents and visitors to keep hand-held hosing to a minimum, and to only use irrigation sprinklers between midnight and 6.00am when general demand is at its lowest.

“We have observed extended periods where water is being drawn from the reservoir faster than we can replace it which obviously isn’t sustainable. By taking a few simple steps now everyone can help ensure the network remains in good shape, especially with continuing hot weather,” said Mr Mason.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and will remove the restrictions once demand has fallen to more sustainable levels,” he said.

More information about water restriction levels and why they are needed can be found on the QLDC website here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/water-supply/water-restrictions

A range of water conservation tips can be found on the QLDC website here: www.qldc.govt.nz/water-saving-tips

