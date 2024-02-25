Have You Seen Straun?

Waikato Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 31-year-old Straun Robertson.

Straun was last seen in Kihikihi, Waipa, on 24 February and is described as 180-185cms tall, and of medium build.

Police and Straun’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

If you’ve seen Straun, or have information which might help us find him, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 240225/8679



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

