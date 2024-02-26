Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Firefighters Compete At The South Island Waterway Challenge

Monday, 26 February 2024, 1:35 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association

Each year 20,000 fires threaten precious homes, businesses, our natural environment, and lives across New Zealand. As we have seen with the recent large fires throughout the country, they all require lots of water and brave people to put it there!

Firefighting relies on timing, technical expertise, and teamwork to save lives and property. Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of our fire service, they respond to 85% of all vegetation fires and makeup 86% of Fire and Emergency’s frontline workforce.

Since 1885, United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) Waterway Challenge has helped firefighters put their hose-running and pump-operating skills to the test in a fun, safe, and competitive environment. The track has 19 different setups covering rural and urban approaches to firefighting.

On Saturday 2 March, firefighters from around the South Island will show off their teamwork and firefighting skills that they use to protect property and lives, as they compete in teams against each other in the annual UFBA South Island Waterway Challenge.

Teams of firefighters will be coming from Rangiora, Lincoln, Alexandra, Wyndham, Westport, Lyttleton, Balclutha, Rolleston, Mataura, Greymouth, Akaroa, Methven, and Cromwell volunteer fire brigades.

Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the challenge.

Bring the kids along to watch this competitive display of firefighting techniques.

Location: Tulloch Rugby Park, Mataura

Date/Time: Saturday 2 March 2024 from 0900hrs till 1500hrs (approx.)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

