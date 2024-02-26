Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ngāi Tahu Relationship With Tiwai A Model For Others

Monday, 26 February 2024, 2:30 pm
Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

The partnership between NZAS, Rio Tinto and Ngāi Tahu is a demonstration of Te Tiriti o Waitangi partnership in action, according to Jacqui Caine, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Group Head of Strategy & Environment, and a Trustee of Awarua Rūnaka.

Speaking at Te Rau Aroha marae in Bluff on Waitangi Day, Ms Caine shared her perspectives on how NZAS and Rio Tinto are working collaboratively with Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu towards delivering against the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2022.

“Ngāi Tahu did not enter this relationship lightly. We wanted any relationship to be something that went beyond tokenism and nice words, to be something firmly rooted in the expression of partnership articulated in the Treaty.”

“I feel that we have been able to build a mutually beneficial relationship that is seeing substantial progress on Tiwai’s site remediation, and engagement on environmental and broader community programs, to ensure the overall significance and mana of the land, the Rūnaka and our history is taken into account.”

“This relationship is nested within the Treaty of Waitangi principles of partnership, participation and protection. The MOU captures a partnership that will ensure the voice of Murihiku Rūnaka is even stronger regarding remediation and the future of the smelter. Mana whenua now participate in the discussions on plans to remove waste, conduct environmental monitoring, and remediate the Tiwai Point site, which is a key priority for mana whenua, NZAS and Rio Tinto.” Ms Caine said.

“The agreement is a commitment by the iwi to share mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) and kōrero tuku iho (history and traditions) relative to Tiwai to support Rio Tinto to responsibly manage and protect the environment as the future of the smelter is determined,” Ms Caine said.

She said the future of the smelter was a key concern for Awarua, Ngāi Tahu and the wider Southland economy.

“Tiwai provides jobs for our whānau, and economic activity for our region. With the relationship we as mana whenua now have with NZAS, we are confident that remediation will continue and that the future contribution will not just be economic, but also cultural, as our partnership continues to develop,” Ms Caine said.

NZAS Chief Executive Chris Blenkiron echoed these sentiments.

“The partnership with Ngāi Tahu and Awarua Rūnaka really is making a substantial difference in how we operate currently, how we both deal with our legacy over 50 years, and how we plan for a future which will embed a true and enduring partnership.

“The Treaty can often be a vexed topic, but putting its principles around partnership in action, as we have done with our relationship with Ngāi Tahu and Awarua Rūnaka shows how it can drive tangible long-term achievements for the benefits of everyone in the community,” Mr Blenkiron said.

The MOU signed in 2022 by Murihiku Rūnaka, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminium Limited established a partnership to work together on restoring the whenua (land) at the Tiwai Peninsula and the future of the Tiwai aluminium smelter beyond December 2024.

The MOU established a Remediation Advisory Working Group, with representatives from Mana Whenua and NZAS, and also initiated a NZ$2 million Community Development Fund, to provide funding for organisations working in wellbeing, cultural, environmental, education and innovation and economic development initiatives in the Southland community.

The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
