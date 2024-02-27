Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
On ya bike, mate: Police make wheely good arrest

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An alleged thief with a passion for electric bikes has had his plans punctured after Police caught on.

Waitematā West Detective Sergeant Jimmy Kim says Police received a report on 23 January of e-bikes stolen from a property in Parnell.

“Three weeks later we received information that these items were being sold on Facebook.

“The suspect was identified as living in West Auckland so our team followed up as we were aware that multiple e-bikes had also been stolen from around that area.”

Detective Sergeant Kim says his team executed a search warrant at an address on Great North Road, Henderson where they located a number of items of interest.

“Police found 11 e-bikes (valued at $58,000) and 200 rounds of 0.22mm ammunition at the address.

“So far we have established the bikes were stolen from Hobsonville, Albany, Ponsonby, Parnell, and Takapuna and have managed to return seven of them back to their rightful owners.

“Police take this type of offending seriously and work hard to hold offenders to account and I’d like to commend our staff for their work in identifying the alleged offender.”

A 36-year-old man has been charged with two counts of burglary and unlawful possession of ammunition and will reappear in Waitākere District Court on 14 March.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

If you witness any suspicious behaviour report it to Police on 105 if it’s after the fact or 111 if it’s happening now.

