Tauranga To Celebrate Diversity And Unity In Vibrant Festival Of Colours
Prepare for a burst of colours and culture as the Holi Colour Splash event returns to Memorial Park, Tauranga, this Saturday.
Holi, renowned as the Festival of Colours, is a vibrant Hindu tradition celebrated worldwide, and finds its local embodiment in Tauranga, fostering cultural appreciation and unity in diversity.
Nelita Byrne, Venues and Events Manager at Tauranga City Council, remarked, "Holi Colour Splash exemplifies the rich tapestry of our community in Tauranga.”
“The event provides an opportunity for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and joy in a festive atmosphere."
The Tauranga Western Bay Community Events Fund (TWBCEF) are proud supporters of this year’s Holi Festival once again.
The fund, established through a collaborative effort between the Acorn Foundation, Bay Trust, TECT, Tauranga City Council, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, champions grassroots initiatives, ensuring the broader community reaps the rewards of events such as Holi.
About Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund:
Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) is a partnership between Acorn Foundation, Bay Trust, TECT, Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council designed to simplify the process and reduce the barriers to applying for community event funding. TWBCEF has the core purpose of supporting community-led events and those that encourage participation for free or at low-cost.
