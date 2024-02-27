Tauranga To Celebrate Diversity And Unity In Vibrant Festival Of Colours

Prepare for a burst of colours and culture as the Holi Colour Splash event returns to Memorial Park, Tauranga, this Saturday.

Holi, renowned as the Festival of Colours, is a vibrant Hindu tradition celebrated worldwide, and finds its local embodiment in Tauranga, fostering cultural appreciation and unity in diversity.

Nelita Byrne, Venues and Events Manager at Tauranga City Council, remarked, "Holi Colour Splash exemplifies the rich tapestry of our community in Tauranga.”

“The event provides an opportunity for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and joy in a festive atmosphere."

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Events Fund (TWBCEF) are proud supporters of this year’s Holi Festival once again.

The fund, established through a collaborative effort between the Acorn Foundation, Bay Trust, TECT, Tauranga City Council, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, champions grassroots initiatives, ensuring the broader community reaps the rewards of events such as Holi.

About Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund:

Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) is a partnership between Acorn Foundation, Bay Trust, TECT, Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council designed to simplify the process and reduce the barriers to applying for community event funding. TWBCEF has the core purpose of supporting community-led events and those that encourage participation for free or at low-cost.

Event Details:

Holi Colour Splash

Saturday 2 March

3pm – 6pm

Memorial Park, Tauranga

Free

https://www.mytauranga.co.nz/whats-on/event-details/eid/7245/tctl/7663_

Pocket Sized Play

Every Saturday

1:30pm

Red Square, Tauranga city centre

Free

https://www.mytauranga.co.nz/whats-on/event-details/eid/7451/tctl/7663_

Children’s Day

Sunday 3 March

10am – 3pm

The Strand, Tauranga city centre

Free

https://www.mytauranga.co.nz/whats-on/event-details/eid/7457/tctl/7663_

Royal New Zealand Ballet Tutus on Tour

Sunday 3 March & Monday 4 March

7pm – 10pm

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre

https://www.mytauranga.co.nz/whats-on/event-details/eid/7237/tctl/7663_

All Ford Car Day

Sunday 3 March

10am – 2:30pm

Wharepai Domain

www.facebook.com/p/Ford-Muscle-Car-Club-Tauranga-New-Zealand-100064624094532/

