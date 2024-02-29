Kāpiti Run For Youth Is Getting Ready To Deliver A Fun Walk Or Run On Sunday 17 March

The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth is on-track to deliver a super fun event on the beautiful Kāpiti coastline, Sunday 17th March 2024.

At this point we have more than 230 people registered to participate as an individual or group to raise funds and fitness for rangatahi youth in Kāpiti. Online sponsorship is humming and so far, we have raised an incredible $18,350 from 63 generous local business sponsors. The business sponsor campaign does not close until 5pm on Monday 4 March so we are confident we will raise more than what was achieved in 2023, $18,125. This makes us super happy as it shows sustainable support for the event and the importance of work done by Fundraising Partners in our community, says Helene Judge, Campaign Manager.

When participants register, they choose a Fundraising Partner to support. This means all the funds they raise in partnership are split 70% to the official Fundraising Partner and 30% is retained by the event to pay for promotion and running the event. We have thirteen Fundraising Partners this year, including: Birthright Kāpiti, Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Ōtaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti.

Richard Calkin, the Founder of Web Genius holds a lot of admiration for the work of each Fundraising Partner. He says, “please don’t be shy to go online to search for any of their groups and sponsor their profile so they can continue to do good mahi in our community for rangatahi for many years to come.” >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/sponsor-someone- You can read more about Fundraising Partners here >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/fundraising-partners

“The Web Genius team is in full swing behind the scenes. Members of the team work hard with Helene, our Campaign Manager, to develop marketing materials, maintain the website, financial support, and volunteer on the day of the event. This effort is in addition to their usual day to day roles here at Web Genius and I am proud of them helping our business to stand out and be invested in our community in a sustainable way as a leader, says Steve Jandrell, Web Genius CEO.

It's not too late to register, simply go online and create a profile, and don’t forget to load a nice photo of yourself. We also encourage you to share your profile online to seek sponsorship for your efforts and your chosen Fundraising Partner. There is no entry fee to register as the sponsorship model works well and we encourage everyone to raise $20 or more. All entrants receive regular campaigns, so they are ready for the day. There are four options to choose from when registering: 12 or 6km walk or the 12 or 6km run. Registration is from 8.30am to 9.45am with all walkers and runners starting together at 10am after a briefing. Head over to our website to register >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/register-

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without Event Sponsors, thanks to 24/7 Fitness, Beach FM, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Kāpiti News, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti, Speedy Signs Kāpiti-Porirua and Founder, Web Genius.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day with their humans. There are sponsored prizes, treats for kids, certificates, and free Paekākāriki Mini Pops for everyone at the end.

