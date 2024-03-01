Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Biosecurity Awards Finalists Keeping New Zealand Safe From Pests And Diseases

Friday, 1 March 2024, 9:53 am
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards finalists have been announced and highlight the inspiring and diverse biosecurity activities that are happening across New Zealand.

The awards celebrate the incredible people who are working hard to help ensure New Zealand is safe from unwanted pests and diseases.

“It’s the work of people and organisations like our finalists that help safeguard our layered biosecurity system,” says Biosecurity New Zealand Deputy Director-General Stuart Anderson.

“With the help of New Zealanders, we continue to ensure our biosecurity system remains resilient, effective and world leading. There are countless examples of people who are making significant contributions to protecting our economy, taonga and unique environment.

“The awards are our way of celebrating the people and organisations who are making these outstanding contributions to our biosecurity system.”

Mr Anderson says the finalists represent a wide range of individuals, iwi and community groups, and cover a host of projects that help protect New Zealand from pests and diseases.

“It’s pleasing to see a higher number of community groups who are devoting their time and passion to this work.

“The judging panel has told us that selecting the finalists from each category was a challenging task.”

Chair of the judging panel Edwin Massey said every entrant deserves recognition.

“We received a diverse range of entries from people and organisations who are incredibly focused on delivering exceptional outcomes through their biosecurity projects. Their mahi is fundamental and every day they are putting in hard work.

“They’re encouraging a true team effort, tackling everything from large-scale projects in challenging environments, to developing unique and exciting learning opportunities for students. All entrants are going above and beyond to protect and strengthen biosecurity in New Zealand.”

The winners will be announced at the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards event in Wellington on 8 April.

More details about the finalists can be found on the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards page.

The 2023 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards finalists are:

BioHeritage Challenge Community Award

  • Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust - Feral Goat Eradication
  • Ōkārito GorseBusters Charitable Trust - Ōkārito GorseBusters
  • Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust - Restoring and Protecting Tākaka Hill Ecosystems

Te Uru Kahika Māori Award

  • Aki Tai Here
  • Te Whakahononga
  • Viki Heta and Arana Rewha

Biosecurity New Zealand Science Award

  • Marine Biosecurity Toolbox Research Programme
  • Ngā Rākau Taketake - saving our Iconic Trees from Kauri Dieback and Myrtle
  • AgResearch - Animal Health Solutions Team

GIA Industry Award

  • Aquaculture New Zealand - A+ Biosecurity Standards
  • Sails for Science NZ - Northland Students United in Marine Pest Detection
  • Veritag - bringing the Private Sector into the M. bovis Programme

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

  • AsureQuality Ltd - Black-grass response team 2022-2023
  • The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)- Caulerpa Biosecurity Response Team
  • Waikato Regional Council - Kauri Protection Programme

Biosecurity New Zealand Kura (School) Award

  • Maeroa Intermediate School - Gully Restoration Project
  • Waitaria Bay School – Pest Free Playground
  • Western Springs College - Ngā Puna o Waiōrea - Waitītiko Awa Restoration

Mondiale VGL Innovation Award

  • Auckland Council - Ruru conservation Information System
  • EcoNet Charitable Trust - the innovative EcoNet CAMS Weeds toolkit
  • Te Ara Hīkoi (Predator Free Franklin) - Tāwhiti Smart Cage

AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award

  • Bevan Morgan
  • Keeley Grantham - Te Arawa Lakes Trust
  • Reema Chawla - Harman Impex NZ Ltd

