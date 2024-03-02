Palmerston North Police Seeking Information Following Serious Assault

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross:

Police investigating a serious assault on a taxi driver in Palmerston North are seeking help from the public.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in court next week in relation to the assault, which happed early this morning in The Square.

Police were called around 2am to a report of a serious assault on a taxi driver, and on a member of the public who came to his assistance.

The taxi driver received medical attention and will require surgery.

Police would like to commend the members of the public who went to the victim’s aid.

The arrested man is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on 7 March, charged with assault with intent to injure, injuring with intent to injure, and assaulting Police.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police.

You can report information to Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ please reference file number: 240302/0616.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

