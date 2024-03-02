Man wanted by Wellington District Police arrested
The 35-year-old man sought by Police in the Wellington area has been arrested.
He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Monday 4 March.
The 35-year-old man sought by Police in the Wellington area has been arrested.
He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Monday 4 March.
Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More
Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Government: New High Court Judge Appointed
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More