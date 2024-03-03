Embracing Change: Marcus Amosa Brings Fresh Perspective Into Portage Licensing Trust Leadership

Auckland, 01.03.2024 – The Portage Licensing Trust, an important West Auckland community voice, is excited to announce the appointment of Marcus Amosa as the new President. The decision comes amidst a shifting public sentiment that calls for increased focus on returning more benefits to the local residents.

Marcus Amosa, a NZDF returned serviceman and the current Chair of the Avondale Business Association, brings a fresh perspective and a deep-rooted connection to West Auckland. A Samoan father of a young daughter, Marcus attended Glen Eden Primary School through to Kelston Boys High. He enjoys working collaboratively with diverse ideas and has a passion for fostering a vibrant and thriving community.

The community has expressed a growing desire for the Portage Licensing Trust to play a more active role in addressing local needs. Additionally, there is a call for more initiatives to influence the local hospitality scene, with a focus on establishments that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of the community.

The election of Marcus Amosa as the new President marks a fresh chapter in leadership for the Portage Licensing Trust. Alongside Marcus, a diverse and engaged board that represents the evolving needs of our community. This new leadership is committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the Portage trust continues to be a public force for good.

Marcus Amosa expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I’m super stoked to serve as the President of the Portage Licensing Trust. Growing up in West Auckland I'm really committed to this community and I look forward to working with the trust and the community to make a positive impact for all"

The Portage Trust acknowledges the recent passing of Fa’anana Efeso Collins, a proud leader and giant, especially amongst the Pasifika and local communities. Marcus draws inspiration from Fa’anana's legacy and extends heartfelt condolences to his wife Fia and their two children. Fa’anana's influence will continue to inspire positive change within the community for generations to come.

The Portage Licensing Trust is optimistic about the future and remains committed to actively listening and delivering real benefits that reflect the evolving and changing needs of our West Auckland community.

