Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Embracing Change: Marcus Amosa Brings Fresh Perspective Into Portage Licensing Trust Leadership

Sunday, 3 March 2024, 5:43 am
Press Release: Portage Licensing Trust

Auckland, 01.03.2024 – The Portage Licensing Trust, an important West Auckland community voice, is excited to announce the appointment of Marcus Amosa as the new President. The decision comes amidst a shifting public sentiment that calls for increased focus on returning more benefits to the local residents.

Marcus Amosa, a NZDF returned serviceman and the current Chair of the Avondale Business Association, brings a fresh perspective and a deep-rooted connection to West Auckland. A Samoan father of a young daughter, Marcus attended Glen Eden Primary School through to Kelston Boys High. He enjoys working collaboratively with diverse ideas and has a passion for fostering a vibrant and thriving community.

The community has expressed a growing desire for the Portage Licensing Trust to play a more active role in addressing local needs. Additionally, there is a call for more initiatives to influence the local hospitality scene, with a focus on establishments that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of the community.

The election of Marcus Amosa as the new President marks a fresh chapter in leadership for the Portage Licensing Trust. Alongside Marcus, a diverse and engaged board that represents the evolving needs of our community. This new leadership is committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the Portage trust continues to be a public force for good.

Marcus Amosa expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I’m super stoked to serve as the President of the Portage Licensing Trust. Growing up in West Auckland I'm really committed to this community and I look forward to working with the trust and the community to make a positive impact for all"

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Portage Trust acknowledges the recent passing of Fa’anana Efeso Collins, a proud leader and giant, especially amongst the Pasifika and local communities. Marcus draws inspiration from Fa’anana's legacy and extends heartfelt condolences to his wife Fia and their two children. Fa’anana's influence will continue to inspire positive change within the community for generations to come.

The Portage Licensing Trust is optimistic about the future and remains committed to actively listening and delivering real benefits that reflect the evolving and changing needs of our West Auckland community.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Portage Licensing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 