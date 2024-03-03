Name Release, Fatality At Lake Benmore

Police can now name a person located deceased at Lake Benmore on 19 February.

He was Anthony Otworowski, 63, of Australia, who went missing while fishing at Lake Benmore on 18 February.

A helicopter with night vision equipment was deployed that night to search for him, but with no success.

On 19 February local LandSAR teams consisting of members from Omarama and members from Oamaru were deployed and began searching the lake and the Ahuriri river.

Sadly, the deceased was located near the trail entrance to the carpark.

Police express their condolences to the family at this difficult time.

We also extend our thanks to Search and Rescue and Coast Guard volunteers, whose dedication and professionalism resulted in finding Mr Otworoski, enabling him to be returned to his family.

