Update: Man charged over Mangamuka homicide

An investigation into the death of a man in Mangamuka on Sunday night is continuing today.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says scene guards remain in place at the Iwitaua Road property while a scene examination is being completed.

Police were notified at around 9pm of a person who had been stabbed at the property and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Inspector Symonds says a 50-year-old man was arrested nearby and has since been charged with murder.

He will appear in Kaikohe District Court today.

“Our investigation teams have worked hard to reach this point.

“While an arrest has been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says a post-mortem is due to take place this afternoon.

He says Police would still like to hear from anyone with information regarding the incident to call 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240304/6284.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

