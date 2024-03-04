Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rental scammers targeting Chinese people seeking housing

Monday, 4 March 2024, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have received several reports of a rental property rental scam involving the Chinese community.

The scammers are targeting China-based people who are seeking rental accommodation in New Zealand, and in particular the Auckland city area.

Unfortunately, this not a new scam and targets victims through different platforms.

We are seeing reports of this scam recently being advertised on a popular New Zealand-based Chinese web forum.

In all instances, the scammers are posing as legitimate landlords or real estate agents.

A person seeking a rental property is usually asked to make contact with the supposed landlord or agent over the messaging app WeChat.

The scammer will send alleged proof of identity through to the renter, usually in the form of a real-looking passport photo or official-looking document.

The renter is then asked to digitally sign a false tenancy agreement and transfer money, usually thousands of dollars, to a New Zealand-based bank account to secure the rental property.

The scammer often asks the renter for more money, again usually in the thousands to reserve the property, telling them a New Zealand-based tenant was also interested in the property.

If the China-based renter does not pay, the property would be rented out to the New Zealand-based renter, and they would lose it.

Often, the victim is asked for a third payment, to make sure the rental property is furnished.

Upon arriving in New Zealand however, the renter soon learns they have been scammed, when they discover that their supposed rental property is already occupied.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Police understand that these offences can be very believable. They can be carried out from anywhere in the world and are prevalent on many online platforms especially social platforms.

Therefore, before giving people money or making an agreement, it is essential you consider:

Never transfer money to an individual or organisation that you can't verify as legitimate.
A legitimate landlord or real estate agent will have a website, generally a physical address, and you should be able to speak to more than one person from that organisation.
If possible, get a New Zealand-based friend or family member to view the alleged rental property to prove it is legitimate.
If you believe you are being currently targeted by a scam that sounds like  this, please end contact immediately and get in touch with Police. 
Trust your instincts, if it sounds like a scam, it probably is.
For further information of how to keep safe online, or to report suspected scams, please go to https://netsafe.org.nz/
You can also find prevention advice at 
https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/cybercrime-and-internet

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 