Draft Policy Statement On Transport A Welcome First Step

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: Business Canterbury

Business Canterbury welcomes the approach outlined in the draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport released yesterday.

Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says "In the lead up to Election 2023, Business Canterbury strongly advocated for higher quality, more reliable, and resilient transport infrastructure".

"By prioritising economic growth and productivity as a deliverable in its NPS, the new Government has taken a welcome first step in recognising roading infrastructure as being key to the performance of businesses, the economy, and therefore living standards."

"Canterbury businesses are bold and have big aspirations for their future and for the future of the city and region they choose to do business in.

"Particularly important to realising those aspirations and unlocking growth in Canterbury is more efficient connectivity between industrial hubs in Christchurch - including the port and airport - and regional centres.

"With significant and increasing vehicle movements between Mid Canterbury, Waimakariri, Selwyn and Christchurch each day, a high-quality State Highway corridor is important for supporting employment and businesses’ own investment in growth and productivity.

"We welcome the continued promise of a Woodend Bypass (Belfast to Pegasus motorway) and a renewed Ashburton Bridge, but encourage the continued development of project pipelines in the region reflective of our contribution to national GDP.

"It is positive to see the Government looking into alternative funding and financing arrangements, to ensure continued investment in reducing New Zealand’s staggering infrastructure deficit."

Business Canterbury is committed to working alongside the Government and other stakeholders to ensure that the transport infrastructure meets the future needs of the region's businesses and communities, and looks forward to making its submission on the Policy Statement in due course.

