Guide Dog Puppy Appeal Helping To Transform Lives

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Blind Low Vision NZ

Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dog Puppy Appeal week is taking place across Aotearoa, New Zealand as of 20th March. This annual event aims to support blind and low vision people by providing them with highly trained guide dogs to enhance their independence and navigate the challenges of daily life.

In Aotearoa, someone develops blindness every three hours, leaving an estimated 193,000 individuals living with blindness or low vision. The journey to becoming a guide dog is not an easy one, accompanied by a significant cost of approximately $175,000 to raise, train, and maintain one guide dog in service. The organisation receives no government funding towards this.

Training to become a guide dog is one of the most rigorous programmes among all service animals, requiring immense dedication and resources. The impact of these trained guide dogs cannot be overstated; they open new possibilities and help their handlers live safer, more independent lives.

"With an average wait time of 552 days to receive a guide dog and 27 clients currently awaiting a match, the Guide Dog Puppy Appeal Week is essential in reducing this waiting list," says Andrea Midgen, Chief Executive of Blind Low Vision NZ.

“Your donation can make a significant difference by enabling us to train more guide dog puppies, ensuring they receive the skills and care they need to become invaluable companions to their future handlers."

Blind Low Vision NZ has 129 dogs in training and 144 active guide dog teams across the country. A successful outcome that highlights the growing impact of this services.

Look out for our Street Collection Volunteers in your neighbourhood on Friday 22nd March and Saturday 23rd March or donate online at blindlowvision.org.nz. Your donation will directly contribute to raising and training puppies, as well as helping to reduce the waiting list for guide dogs.

Together, we can create a new generation of guide dogs and bring hope to those currently on the waiting list.

