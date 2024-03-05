Three Men Arrested And Charged Following Violent Assault, Taita

Hutt Valley
Police have arrested and charged three people in relation to
a violent assault at a property in High Street, Taita
last week.
Police responded to a report of the assault
at around 5.20pm on 26 February. The offenders had
attacked the victim at his place of work and then
fled.
As a result, the victim was transported to
hospital in a critical condition. The victim is now
stable and recovering.
Our enquiries led us to arrest
and charge three people. As initially reported, this was
a targeted incident and there is no ongoing safety
risk for the wider community.
The three men are due
to appear in Hutt Valley District Court facing charges in
relation to the incident – a 26-year-old man on 14 March,
a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old man on 19
March.
We hope that this result provides reassurance
to our community that Police take incidents of this kind
very seriously and work hard to locate offenders, arrest
and charge them and bring them before the
court.
