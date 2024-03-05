Three Men Arrested And Charged Following Violent Assault, Taita

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Hutt Valley Police have arrested and charged three people in relation to a

violent assault at a property in High Street, Taita last week.

Police responded to a report of the assault at around 5.20pm on 26 February.

The offenders had attacked the victim at his place of work and then fled.

As a result, the victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The victim is now stable and recovering.

Our enquiries led us to arrest and charge three people. As initially

reported, this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing safety risk

for the wider community.

The three men are due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court facing charges

in relation to the incident – a 26-year-old man on 14 March, a 34-year-old

man and a 35-year-old man on 19 March.

We hope that this result provides reassurance to our community that Police

take incidents of this kind very seriously and work hard to locate offenders,

arrest and charge them and bring them before the court.

