Tokoroa-born Entrepreneur Anna Mowbray To Inspire South Waikato Students For International Women’s Day

Tokoroa-born entrepreneur Anna Mowbray, who co-founded multi-billion-dollar toy manufacturer Zuru, returns to her birth town this Friday 8 March to inspire senior students from local high schools in honour of International Women's Day.

Mowbray will be joined by other successful Waikato women from various backgrounds including entrepreneurship, sports, and the creative arts, who will share their inspiring stories with over 150 young Year 12 and 13 women from South Waikato Schools at the Tokoroa Event Centre to inspire the next generation of women and future leaders in the district.

After a buffet breakfast, karakia and a formal welcome from South Waikato District Council (SWDC) Executive Manager Strategy and Transformation Debbie Lascelles, students will hear from accomplished Māori and Cook Island producer and director, Lanita Ririnui.

Over the last 20 years, Lanita has emerged as an award-winning writer, director, and producer. Her journey that began in Tauranga Moana, Ngāpuhi, and Ngāti Wai, is reflected in her authentic and innovative storytelling. Lanita is the Executive Director of Ngā Aho Whakaari Māori In Screen, an organisation that advocates for Māori representation in the global screen industry. As the opening speaker for the event, Lanita will share her experiences, inspire the indigenous women in the room, and set the tone for the day.

Next is Tokoroa-born Anna Mowbray, who went from a small-town farm girl to helping her two brothers create the multi-billion-dollar toy empire Zuru in China. Mowbray aims to make her latest endeavour ZEIL the "the most loved recruiting app globally".

Concluding the lineup is Lisa Tamati, who made history as the first Kiwi woman to complete the Badwater Ultramarathon, running 217km non-stop through Death Valley, the hottest desert on earth. With 25 years of experience in the world's most challenging endurance events, Lisa shares her wisdom through motivational speaking, coaching, and her podcast "Pushing the Limits."

The event is co-funded by SWIFT, a community-owned economic development fund dedicated to the growth and development of business in South Waikato.

SWIFT CEO Amanda Hema expresses her excitement, “We appreciate that many talented women, ranging from sportswomen to television producers, businesspeople, and social change agents, are eager to share their experiences to inspire the next generation.

“As South Waikato continues to celebrate the achievements of these extraordinary women, it reinforces the community's commitment to creating an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can succeed and thrive.”

South Waikato International Women’s Day leaders

Lanita Ririnui Māori In Screen Anna Mowbray ZEIL Lisa Tamati Athlete Christine Hall Central Kids Erin Griffiths Waikato Screen Rachel Keralus K'aute Pasifika Trust Maria Te Kanawa Raukawa Makea Piahana Pou Systems Kiani Tuhua SWIFT Polly Rikona ITW Akarere Henry SWPICS Kate Wightman Soda Inc Grace Forno Barker and Associates Adele Hadfield Veros Property Services Bailey Van Den Broek Flight Instructor in Rotorua & Tokoroa Caroline Batley ANZ Denise Law Tokoroa Law Liora Pine (Saad) The Little Acre Kirsty Kraakman Ruminant Bio Tech

