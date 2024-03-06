Discover Auckland On Two Wheels

Getting on (or back on) your bike is about to get a lot more fun, with the launch of Hub Crawl 2024, a two-wheeled adventure across Tāmaki Makaurau.

This unique experience is open to all cyclists, at any level, who want to explore Auckland’s growing network of community bike hubs. Taking part is as easy as collecting a stamp at each hub visited - every unique stamp allows entry into the draw for fantastic cycling prizes.

“Bike Hubs are here to help Aucklanders discover the joy of bikes,” says Ben Mansfield from Auckland Transport, founding partner of the Bike Hub network.

“In developing the Bike Hub network, it was essential that each site had its own character, but the kaupapa and services on offer remained consistent. Offering free basic bike fixes, advice, and refurbished bike sales 16 hours a week at 10 sites across Auckland, they’re your first stop for all things bike.”

Hub Crawl 2024 is an opportunity to discover your neighbourhood hub or explore further afield by visiting every hub in the network. The competition runs from 15 March to 14 April, as part of EcoFest, an Auckland-wide festival of sustainable living.

“We really wanted to find a way to encourage people to explore more of their own neighbourhood and further afield by bike. We think it will be a great way to connect cyclists, hub operators and bike-related businesses. Plus there’s some exciting prizes up for grabs too,” says Aya Oba, Hub Crawl organiser.

Participants collect their Bike Passport at a hub near them and get it stamped each time they visit a hub. Every unique stamp equals an opportunity to enter the prize draw for free ebike hire, cycling gear, or transfers for out-of-town cycling adventures.

Search ‘Hub Crawl 2024 - Tāmaki Makaurau’ on Facebook to find out more.

Thanks to our prize sponsors Electric Bike Team, Ground Effect, Riverside Adventures, Mountain Bike Rotorua and Paper Roads Aotearoa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

