Ruakākā Homicide: Appeal For Sightings Of Vehicle Of Interest

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle of interest in the homicide investigation into the death of Ruakākā man Teina Pickering in October 2023.

Last year, Police arrested two men in the days following Mr Pickering’s death and they remain before the Whangārei District Court on firearms offences.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says the investigation team are not seeking anyone else in connection with Teina’s death.

“Our investigation is continuing into Mr Pickering’s death, and we would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle of interest to aid the investigation,” he says.

That vehicle is a green 1998 Mitsubishi Lancer.

“We believe it was driven by a male wearing a brown camouflage jacket, between Whangārei and Warkworth on 12 October 2023,” Detective Inspector Symonds says.

“Please contact us if you are familiar this car, or believe you have CCTV or dashcam footage of it between Whangārei, Warkworth and Ruakākā.”

Contact Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number 231012/4721.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The two men arrested in connection with this investigation, aged 28 and 29, have next appearances scheduled in the Whangārei District Court on 12 March and 26 April respectively.

