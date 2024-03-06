Controlled Detonation To Take Place In New Lynn

Police have been responding after a person discovered a small homemade explosive device in a reserve near their home on Seabrook Avenue, New Lynn at around 2pm today.

NZDF staff were called in to safely dispose of the device. It has now been taken to Lawson Park, which has been deemed a safe place to undertake a controlled detonation.

Residents near Lawson Park, on the corner of Seabrook Avenue and Willerton Avenue, can expect to hear a loud bang as the device is detonated and should not be alarmed – there is no risk to public safety.

