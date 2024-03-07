Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otago Community Trust Distributes Over $1.2 Million In First Funding Round For 2024

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 11:31 am
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

The Otago Community Trust today announced its latest round of community funding, awarding over $1.2 million to 47 recipients throughout the region. The grants will support a wide range of community initiatives, with a particular focus on youth, education, and recreational programs.

Harold the Giraffe is set to hit the road again this year with the Life Education Trust Heartland Otago Southland receiving $10,000. This funding will go towards delivering its health education program to primary and intermediate schools.

Dana Young from Life Education says "with the help of this funding from Otago Community Trust, we can continue to deliver the Life Education programme to tamariki across our region, continuing to inspire generations to make positive choices regarding their health and wellbeing."

Life Education visits schools in a mobile classroom to teach students about healthy living and understanding their bodies. The programme is expected to reach 4,600 students in the Otago area (including South and Central) this year.

Also receiving support is Sailability Otago, which provides sailing opportunities for people of all ages with disabilities. The grant of $15,000 will allow them to purchase a specially designed accessible sailing boat and associated equipment. This will enable them to establish ongoing sailing programs in the Otago Harbour, promoting independence and building confidence through the joy of sailing.

Graham Larsen of Sailability Otago says "As a committed group of cheery volunteers based in Broad Bay, we will now be able to buy our own specially adapted sailing boat. Anyone with a disability or support needs will be able to enjoy the thrill of supported sailing on our beautiful Otago Harbour”.

Kahu Youth Trust received $75,000 in funding to support its broad range of programs for young people ages 11-24 in the Upper Clutha region. This includes after school clubs, holiday programs, mentoring, support groups, skills building workshops, and more. A portion of the funding will also support the fit-out of a new dedicated youth hub being developed in Wānaka.

“We are thrilled with the significant funding boost Otago Community Trust has given towards Kahu Youth Trust. This generous support will enable us to maintain the accessibility of our quality programmes and expand to offer more opportunities for our local youth - empowering them to live their best lives” says Anna Sutherland, Kahu Youth Trust Operations Director.

Other community organisations receiving grants in February include: Pregnancy Help Dunedin, which was awarded $8,000 to provide support and services to whānau in the area; Palmerston Primary School, which received $27,560 to complete construction of their new outdoor classroom; and East Taieri School, which was granted $2,500 for new Kapa Haka uniforms.

"We are thrilled to support such a diverse range of important community initiatives through our first funding round for 2024," said Andy Kilsby, Chair of the Otago Community Trust.

Otago Community Trust Community Grants, February 2024 
BalcluthaLife Education Trust Heartland Otago Southland10000
   
CromwellCromwell Primary School52500
DunedinDunedin City Council - General5000
 South Dunedin Community Network Inc11800
 Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust3000
 Otago Secondary Schools Sports Assn3000
 Dunedin Choral Society8000
 Pregnancy Help Inc Dunedin Branch8000
 The StarJam Charitable Trust5500
 ADL14229
 Abbotsford School30000
 Otago Cricket Assn Inc75000
 Progress of Waikouaiti Area8000
 Greater Green Island Community Network Charitable Trust644859
 Dance Therapy NZ2000
 Dunedin Wildlife Trust12000
 Stage South Charitable Trust7000
 Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust83000
 Servants Health Centre Trust8200
 Kaikorai Valley College1301
 Dunedin Tai Chi Club Inc3840
 Dunedin Returned Services Choir875
 Dunedin Pakistan Society Inc3000
 Dunedin Friend-Link Trust5000
MiltonLawrence Golf Club Incorporated10000
MosgielSilver Peaks Country Music Club Inc2200
 East Taieri School2500
 Silverstream South Primary School8000
OamaruOrwell Street Gospel Chapel Oamaru2000
 Oamaru Assembly of God5000
 North Otago Sports Bodies Assn Inc1500
 Waitaki Menzshed1500
OtagoOneCoast Incorporated5000
 Road Safety Education Limited8500
 The Boys' Brigade in NZ Inc15000
 Sailability Otago Trust15000
 Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network7500
 Dunedin Workers Educational Assn Te Wāhi Ākoranga o Ōtepoti Inc5000
 TalkLink Trust3000
 Tititea Performing Arts Trust2000
 Young Workers Resource Centre Inc2000
 New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation Charitable Trust2000
 Skeggs Foundation2245
 Blue Light Ventures Inc1750
Waik/PalmPalmerston Primary School27560
WānakaKahu Youth Trust75000
 Search and Rescue Dogs Avalanche Inc6500

About the Otago Community Trust

The Otago Community Trust is a philanthropic organisation which applies its Trust funds for charitable and other purposes which are of benefit to the community. The Otago Community Trust has its origins in the Dunedin Savings Bank, established in 1864 by public spirited citizens seeking to encourage thrift within the community, and distribute surplus profits to charitable causes.

In 1988 the Government restructured the ownership of regional savings banks and gifted the ownership of the Otago Savings Bank to the community through the establishment of the Trust Bank Otago Community Trust.

The amalgamation of the regional savings banks resulted in the establishment of Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd. In the mid 1990’s the Otago Community Trust as it is now known sold its shares in Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd for $131M and invested the proceeds.

The Trust now has $284.9M invested and since inception has granted $209.3M into the Otago Region as at 31st March 2023. The Trust aims to make wise investment decisions that preserve the original capital for future generations as well as having an impactful grants budget each year.

