Otago Community Trust Distributes Over $1.2 Million In First Funding Round For 2024
The Otago Community Trust today announced its latest round of community funding, awarding over $1.2 million to 47 recipients throughout the region. The grants will support a wide range of community initiatives, with a particular focus on youth, education, and recreational programs.
Harold the Giraffe is set to hit the road again this year with the Life Education Trust Heartland Otago Southland receiving $10,000. This funding will go towards delivering its health education program to primary and intermediate schools.
Dana Young from Life Education says "with the help of this funding from Otago Community Trust, we can continue to deliver the Life Education programme to tamariki across our region, continuing to inspire generations to make positive choices regarding their health and wellbeing."
Life Education visits schools in a mobile classroom to teach students about healthy living and understanding their bodies. The programme is expected to reach 4,600 students in the Otago area (including South and Central) this year.
Also receiving support is Sailability Otago, which provides sailing opportunities for people of all ages with disabilities. The grant of $15,000 will allow them to purchase a specially designed accessible sailing boat and associated equipment. This will enable them to establish ongoing sailing programs in the Otago Harbour, promoting independence and building confidence through the joy of sailing.
Graham Larsen of Sailability Otago says "As a committed group of cheery volunteers based in Broad Bay, we will now be able to buy our own specially adapted sailing boat. Anyone with a disability or support needs will be able to enjoy the thrill of supported sailing on our beautiful Otago Harbour”.
Kahu Youth Trust received $75,000 in funding to support its broad range of programs for young people ages 11-24 in the Upper Clutha region. This includes after school clubs, holiday programs, mentoring, support groups, skills building workshops, and more. A portion of the funding will also support the fit-out of a new dedicated youth hub being developed in Wānaka.
“We are thrilled with the significant funding boost Otago Community Trust has given towards Kahu Youth Trust. This generous support will enable us to maintain the accessibility of our quality programmes and expand to offer more opportunities for our local youth - empowering them to live their best lives” says Anna Sutherland, Kahu Youth Trust Operations Director.
Other community organisations receiving grants in February include: Pregnancy Help Dunedin, which was awarded $8,000 to provide support and services to whānau in the area; Palmerston Primary School, which received $27,560 to complete construction of their new outdoor classroom; and East Taieri School, which was granted $2,500 for new Kapa Haka uniforms.
"We are thrilled to support such a diverse range of important community initiatives through our first funding round for 2024," said Andy Kilsby, Chair of the Otago Community Trust.
|Otago Community Trust Community Grants, February 2024
|Balclutha
|Life Education Trust Heartland Otago Southland
|10000
|Cromwell
|Cromwell Primary School
|52500
|Dunedin
|Dunedin City Council - General
|5000
|South Dunedin Community Network Inc
|11800
|Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust
|3000
|Otago Secondary Schools Sports Assn
|3000
|Dunedin Choral Society
|8000
|Pregnancy Help Inc Dunedin Branch
|8000
|The StarJam Charitable Trust
|5500
|ADL
|14229
|Abbotsford School
|30000
|Otago Cricket Assn Inc
|75000
|Progress of Waikouaiti Area
|8000
|Greater Green Island Community Network Charitable Trust
|644859
|Dance Therapy NZ
|2000
|Dunedin Wildlife Trust
|12000
|Stage South Charitable Trust
|7000
|Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust
|83000
|Servants Health Centre Trust
|8200
|Kaikorai Valley College
|1301
|Dunedin Tai Chi Club Inc
|3840
|Dunedin Returned Services Choir
|875
|Dunedin Pakistan Society Inc
|3000
|Dunedin Friend-Link Trust
|5000
|Milton
|Lawrence Golf Club Incorporated
|10000
|Mosgiel
|Silver Peaks Country Music Club Inc
|2200
|East Taieri School
|2500
|Silverstream South Primary School
|8000
|Oamaru
|Orwell Street Gospel Chapel Oamaru
|2000
|Oamaru Assembly of God
|5000
|North Otago Sports Bodies Assn Inc
|1500
|Waitaki Menzshed
|1500
|Otago
|OneCoast Incorporated
|5000
|Road Safety Education Limited
|8500
|The Boys' Brigade in NZ Inc
|15000
|Sailability Otago Trust
|15000
|Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network
|7500
|Dunedin Workers Educational Assn Te Wāhi Ākoranga o Ōtepoti Inc
|5000
|TalkLink Trust
|3000
|Tititea Performing Arts Trust
|2000
|Young Workers Resource Centre Inc
|2000
|New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation Charitable Trust
|2000
|Skeggs Foundation
|2245
|Blue Light Ventures Inc
|1750
|Waik/Palm
|Palmerston Primary School
|27560
|Wānaka
|Kahu Youth Trust
|75000
|Search and Rescue Dogs Avalanche Inc
|6500
About the Otago Community Trust
The Otago Community Trust is a philanthropic organisation which applies its Trust funds for charitable and other purposes which are of benefit to the community. The Otago Community Trust has its origins in the Dunedin Savings Bank, established in 1864 by public spirited citizens seeking to encourage thrift within the community, and distribute surplus profits to charitable causes.
In 1988 the Government restructured the ownership of regional savings banks and gifted the ownership of the Otago Savings Bank to the community through the establishment of the Trust Bank Otago Community Trust.
The amalgamation of the regional savings banks resulted in the establishment of Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd. In the mid 1990’s the Otago Community Trust as it is now known sold its shares in Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd for $131M and invested the proceeds.
The Trust now has $284.9M invested and since inception has granted $209.3M into the Otago Region as at 31st March 2023. The Trust aims to make wise investment decisions that preserve the original capital for future generations as well as having an impactful grants budget each year.