Otago Community Trust Distributes Over $1.2 Million In First Funding Round For 2024

The Otago Community Trust today announced its latest round of community funding, awarding over $1.2 million to 47 recipients throughout the region. The grants will support a wide range of community initiatives, with a particular focus on youth, education, and recreational programs.

Harold the Giraffe is set to hit the road again this year with the Life Education Trust Heartland Otago Southland receiving $10,000. This funding will go towards delivering its health education program to primary and intermediate schools.

Dana Young from Life Education says "with the help of this funding from Otago Community Trust, we can continue to deliver the Life Education programme to tamariki across our region, continuing to inspire generations to make positive choices regarding their health and wellbeing."

Life Education visits schools in a mobile classroom to teach students about healthy living and understanding their bodies. The programme is expected to reach 4,600 students in the Otago area (including South and Central) this year.

Also receiving support is Sailability Otago, which provides sailing opportunities for people of all ages with disabilities. The grant of $15,000 will allow them to purchase a specially designed accessible sailing boat and associated equipment. This will enable them to establish ongoing sailing programs in the Otago Harbour, promoting independence and building confidence through the joy of sailing.

Graham Larsen of Sailability Otago says "As a committed group of cheery volunteers based in Broad Bay, we will now be able to buy our own specially adapted sailing boat. Anyone with a disability or support needs will be able to enjoy the thrill of supported sailing on our beautiful Otago Harbour”.

Kahu Youth Trust received $75,000 in funding to support its broad range of programs for young people ages 11-24 in the Upper Clutha region. This includes after school clubs, holiday programs, mentoring, support groups, skills building workshops, and more. A portion of the funding will also support the fit-out of a new dedicated youth hub being developed in Wānaka.

“We are thrilled with the significant funding boost Otago Community Trust has given towards Kahu Youth Trust. This generous support will enable us to maintain the accessibility of our quality programmes and expand to offer more opportunities for our local youth - empowering them to live their best lives” says Anna Sutherland, Kahu Youth Trust Operations Director.

Other community organisations receiving grants in February include: Pregnancy Help Dunedin, which was awarded $8,000 to provide support and services to whānau in the area; Palmerston Primary School, which received $27,560 to complete construction of their new outdoor classroom; and East Taieri School, which was granted $2,500 for new Kapa Haka uniforms.

"We are thrilled to support such a diverse range of important community initiatives through our first funding round for 2024," said Andy Kilsby, Chair of the Otago Community Trust.

Otago Community Trust Community Grants, February 2024 Balclutha Life Education Trust Heartland Otago Southland 10000 Cromwell Cromwell Primary School 52500 Dunedin Dunedin City Council - General 5000 South Dunedin Community Network Inc 11800 Aphasia New Zealand (AphasiaNZ) Charitable Trust 3000 Otago Secondary Schools Sports Assn 3000 Dunedin Choral Society 8000 Pregnancy Help Inc Dunedin Branch 8000 The StarJam Charitable Trust 5500 ADL 14229 Abbotsford School 30000 Otago Cricket Assn Inc 75000 Progress of Waikouaiti Area 8000 Greater Green Island Community Network Charitable Trust 644859 Dance Therapy NZ 2000 Dunedin Wildlife Trust 12000 Stage South Charitable Trust 7000 Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust 83000 Servants Health Centre Trust 8200 Kaikorai Valley College 1301 Dunedin Tai Chi Club Inc 3840 Dunedin Returned Services Choir 875 Dunedin Pakistan Society Inc 3000 Dunedin Friend-Link Trust 5000 Milton Lawrence Golf Club Incorporated 10000 Mosgiel Silver Peaks Country Music Club Inc 2200 East Taieri School 2500 Silverstream South Primary School 8000 Oamaru Orwell Street Gospel Chapel Oamaru 2000 Oamaru Assembly of God 5000 North Otago Sports Bodies Assn Inc 1500 Waitaki Menzshed 1500 Otago OneCoast Incorporated 5000 Road Safety Education Limited 8500 The Boys' Brigade in NZ Inc 15000 Sailability Otago Trust 15000 Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network 7500 Dunedin Workers Educational Assn Te Wāhi Ākoranga o Ōtepoti Inc 5000 TalkLink Trust 3000 Tititea Performing Arts Trust 2000 Young Workers Resource Centre Inc 2000 New Zealand Endometriosis Foundation Charitable Trust 2000 Skeggs Foundation 2245 Blue Light Ventures Inc 1750 Waik/Palm Palmerston Primary School 27560 Wānaka Kahu Youth Trust 75000 Search and Rescue Dogs Avalanche Inc 6500

About the Otago Community Trust

The Otago Community Trust is a philanthropic organisation which applies its Trust funds for charitable and other purposes which are of benefit to the community. The Otago Community Trust has its origins in the Dunedin Savings Bank, established in 1864 by public spirited citizens seeking to encourage thrift within the community, and distribute surplus profits to charitable causes.

In 1988 the Government restructured the ownership of regional savings banks and gifted the ownership of the Otago Savings Bank to the community through the establishment of the Trust Bank Otago Community Trust.

The amalgamation of the regional savings banks resulted in the establishment of Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd. In the mid 1990’s the Otago Community Trust as it is now known sold its shares in Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd for $131M and invested the proceeds.

The Trust now has $284.9M invested and since inception has granted $209.3M into the Otago Region as at 31st March 2023. The Trust aims to make wise investment decisions that preserve the original capital for future generations as well as having an impactful grants budget each year.

