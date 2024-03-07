Police Patrol 94 Forecourts Overnight, Investigations Progress Into Incidents At Auckland Petrol Stations

Police are stepping up visibility at Auckland petrol station forecourts, as investigations make progress into recent offending in the region.

Since Sunday, there have been five incidents at petrol stations across the Auckland region this week.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Police are investigating aggravated robberies in Western Springs and Green Bay, as well as burglaries in Papatoetoe, Glen Eden and Remuera.

“Our investigation teams are following lines of enquiry into these incidents,” he says.

“As part of this we are investigating potential links between offenders involved in more than one of these offences.

“Our experience with these crime types is that generally offenders will be involved in more than one offence.”

Arrests made, investigations continue:

In Auckland City, Police have made an arrest for an aggravated robbery at a Mt Roskill TAB on 29 February.

“Late yesterday, a search warrant was executed at a Mt Roskill address where a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“The investigation is developing well and further arrests are anticipated

The 16-year-old is expected in the Auckland Youth Court today.

Police have now linked this incident to a later aggravated robbery, three days later, at a Western Springs petrol station.

“The investigation is continuing into that incident,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Like our community, Police are appalled at some of the violent behaviour that has been inflicted on people just doing their job.

“We will continue to work to hold offenders to account that are inflicting harm on businesses and their employees.”

In Counties Manukau, Police have made five arrests in relation to 10 aggravated robberies at various south Auckland petrol stations.

The alleged offending occurred between the end of December 2023 and January 2024. Offenders, aged between 13 and 19, face multiple charges across different locations.

Reassurance patrols stepped up across Auckland:

Frontline staff are paying extra attention to commercial businesses and petrol stations that have 24-hour operations, Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police conducted 94 prevention visits to petrol stations across the region overnight.

“From Warkworth in the north, to Tuakau and Mercer in the south, our frontline staff have prioritised visiting forecourts and providing reassurance to staff working,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

"One man was arrested for an unrelated matter while our staff were at one of the forecourts.

“Early feedback has been positive, and we will continue to conduct these patrols as part of our deployment.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the community is encouraged to report any information about those involved in this offending to Police.

“We also encourage people who witnesses suspicious activity, particularly vehicles that might be travelling in convoy.”

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

