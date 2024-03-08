Otago Couple In ‘utter Disbelief’ After Winning $12.3 Million

An Otago couple are in ‘utter disbelief’ after winning $12.3 million with Powerball last Saturday.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular MyLotto players who bought a Triple Dip ticket after a small win the draw before.

“We actually won $25 in the previous draw, so that paid for our next ticket which was sweet,’ said the man.

After the draw on Saturday night, the man logged into MyLotto to check their ticket.

“I don’t usually watch the draw play, but it was pretty cool following the numbers as they circled, the first was in the middle, then right, then left, and before I knew it, I was staring at a full line.

“It blew my mind! I called my partner over to check what I was seeing, and we were in utter disbelief!” he said.

The couple struggled to sleep that night and have been riding a rollercoaster of emotions since.

“We just keep saying to each other ‘did that really happen?’ It’s such a crazy feeling.”

The enormity of the win finally sunk in once they checked their bank account and the money had been deposited, and were able to celebrate with a couple of drinks.

“That’s when it felt real – looking at the bank account and seeing it there,” said the man.

Helping their family is their priority closely followed by ticking off some of their bucket list.

“We are going to take a few days away from reality, stay somewhere nice and then drive back home in a car that’s been on my bucket list for a while,” said the man.

“You’ve got one chance to fulfil your dreams, and now we’re lucky enough to be able to, so we’ve got to do it!”

Notes for editors:

The winning $12.3 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Saturday 2 March.

The winners would like to remain anonymous and do not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

This is the third Powerball First Division winner of 2024.

The $12.3 million Powerball prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.



Powerball wins in 2024

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago

