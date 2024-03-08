Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NIWA Data Shows Significance Of Cyclone Gabrielle Flooding

Friday, 8 March 2024, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Scientific analysis of Cyclone Gabrielle’s flooding has underlined the extraordinary magnitude of the event.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) undertook analysis of the flood flows that occurred at 20 river gauge sites across Hawke’s Bay during Cyclone Gabrielle. The work was funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Pre-Gabrielle, the probability of a flood this size occurring in a given year, known as an Annual Recurrence Interval (ARI), was as high as a one in 1,000-year event at some river sites, according to NIWA’s modelling. Post-Gabrielle, that probability has changed to a one in 550-year event – meaning the cyclone has changed the standard going forward.

At 13 of the 20 sites, it was deemed the largest flood on record.

NIWA’s Principal Scientist-Natural Hazards and Hydrodynamics Dr Emily Lane says the work was to understand Cyclone Gabrielle’s flooding in the context of what was previously known about flood flow values in the region.

“This event reset the scale for flooding in Hawke’s Bay. It’s vital we factor this into our understanding of future flood hazards.” Flood events occur randomly, and so just because a large flood with a high ARI has just occurred, there is no guarantee that there will not be another one in the near future, she says.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says she welcomes the report and its data is one piece of the puzzle to inform our flood review and scheme reviews.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The modelling reinforces that the cyclone flooding was largely unprecedented. The sheer volume of the cyclone’s flooding and its impacts on flood mitigation infrastructure could be compared to having a 100-bed hospital where suddenly 500 patients turn up.”

“This report is incredibly valuable in understanding ecosystem dynamics and managing flood risk, in a world that is changing around us. It is an essential first step, but not the only step in informing the Regional Council in its development of future flood resilience designs and mitigations.”

The Regional Council worked with NIWA and provided regional expertise and understanding of the river’s dynamics, including long-term data and knowledge of historic flood levels.

Chris Dolley, Group Manager-Asset Management for the Regional Council describes the NIWA modelling work as “extremely beneficial.” “It will allow concept designs for stopbanks and other infrastructure to be fine-tuned.”

Danette Olsen, General Manager Science System Investment and Performance, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) says: “The science sector has expert knowledge to share on the impact of extreme weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle. The funding provided by MBIE on behalf of the Government will enable us to better prepare for future events.”

To read and download the report and infographics, go to https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/ourcouncil/cyclone-gabrielle-response/niwa-modelling-cyclone-gabrielle-flooding

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Fast Track To Trashing The Environment


With Shane Jones as the watchdog, who needs predators? Mining on DOC land now seems to be a fait accompli. Plainly, New Zealand‘s conservation estate is now open for business, regardless of the impact on the environment and on the endangered species for whom DOC land used to provide a final refuge. Regional Development, Oceans, Fisheries and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will be one of the three Ministers who will be given the unbridled power to decide which development projects get the go-ahead, regardless of their environmental impact...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 