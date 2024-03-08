Third Arrest Made In Mangamuka Homicide Investigation

Police have arrested a third person in relation to the death of a man in Mangamuka on the weekend.

A 38-year-old man will appear in the Kaikohe District court today charged with assault.

Police were notified at around 9pm on Sunday of a person who had been stabbed at the property and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Inspector Symonds says this arrest comes after a 50-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were arrested and charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, respectively, earlier this week.

“Our investigation teams are continuing to work hard to piece together the events of that evening.

“And while three arrests have been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed however, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this case.

“We would again like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

He says Police have not ruled out further charges.

Police would still like to hear from anyone with information regarding the incident to call 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240304/6284.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

