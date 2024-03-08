Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Highest Ranked Catholic Church Officials In NZ Accused Of Child Sexual Assault Sought High-Level Court Suppression

Friday, 8 March 2024, 8:34 pm
Press Release: SNAP

In April 2023, credible reports of clerical child sexual assault and other abuses including psychological torture perpetrated against innocent and helpless children by clergy who went on to become high-ranked officials in New Zealand's Catholic Church, were received by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In May 2023, the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care were informed. Catholic Church authorities in both New Zealand and Vatican City State were also informed.

SNAP reports that the children were left in the care of St. Joseph's Convent, Upper Hutt, New Zealand, an orphanage run by the Sisters of Mercy from around 1918 until 1980. The crimes are alleged to have taken place in the late 1970s in the orphanage’s male dormitory and adjacent Church presbytery run by the Catholic Archdiocese of Wellington.

Many alleged victims and witnesses may still be alive.

SNAP is seeking other victims and witnesses to come forward, and encourages anyone with knowledge of the alleged crimes to report what they know. “Healing for the victims and society can only take place through the light of truth,” said SNAP Aotearoa National Leader Dr. Christopher Longhurst.

SNAP claims that the accused, two as heads of two Dioceses in New Zealand, are known to have actively shielded other accused priests still in ministry. SNAP is concerned for the welfare of children given that reports about the accused being stood down by current leader of New Zealand’s Catholic Church, Archbishop Paul Martin of Wellington, may not be true. At least one of the accused remains in ministry as investigations continue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

SNAP notes that in 2002, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference stated, "we give you an assurance of our commitment to confront this problem with openness and transparency." This statement was reiterated by the accused Cardinal John Dew to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry. Yet the Cardinal has now behaved in the opposite manner by attempting, through the Supreme Court (the highest court in the land), to cover up abuse allegations against himself. This is in contradiction to earlier statements the Cardinal made, or was a party to, and is an act of hypocrisy.

Regarding current allegations no longer being suppressed, based on patterns in similar situations such as those against Cardinal George Pell, some people of faith will attempt to deny the allegations against the Cardinal and the others accused alongside the Cardinal. “Denial is a powerful coping mechanism, and our hearts go out to all the ‘people of God’ who will be distressed by this news,” Longhurst said. “However, denial cannot change the truth of crimes perpetrated by priests and nuns against vulnerable children,” Longhurst added.

Donald McLeish, National Leader of SNAP Australia and a Trustee of SNAP Aotearoa clarified: “Let us not forget that churchgoers will be praying for their accused leaders not because they are accused, many are accused; but because they are of the highest rank in the New Zealand Catholic Church.” SNAP believes this distinction is significant.


“It appears that predator priests rose to power and have since protected other paedophile priests still active in the New Zealand Catholic Church. It is this fact that is most disturbing to us today,” said McLeish.

The persons who reported the abuse at St. Joseph's Convent School and presbytery are receiving support. “Our prayers are with them and their whānau,” Longhurst said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SNAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Fast Track To Trashing The Environment


With Shane Jones as the watchdog, who needs predators? Mining on DOC land now seems to be a fait accompli. Plainly, New Zealand‘s conservation estate is now open for business, regardless of the impact on the environment and on the endangered species for whom DOC land used to provide a final refuge. Regional Development, Oceans, Fisheries and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will be one of the three Ministers who will be given the unbridled power to decide which development projects get the go-ahead, regardless of their environmental impact...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 