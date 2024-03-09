Dunedin Police Arrest Five People Following Serious Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh:

Dunedin Police have arrested and charged five people in relation to a serious

assault on Selwyn Street on Saturday 2 March.

A number of search warrants were executed around the Dunedin area on 8 March,

resulting in the five arrests.

The five – four adults and one youth – will appear in Dunedin Youth Court

today, facing serious violence charges.

Four victims received medical treatment and are recovering from their

injuries.

