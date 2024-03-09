Police Investigating Death In Massey, Auckland

Police are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man at a Massey, Auckland property last night. Police were called to the residential property at 9.20pm and located the man unresponsive.

Medical attention was immediately provided however the man subsequently passed away.

A 40-year-old man at the property was taken into custody. He has been charged with common assault and is scheduled to appear in Waitākere District Court today. Enquiries into the death are ongoing.

