Two Arrests On West Coast, Drugs And Cash Seized

Two men have been arrested in Hokitika and Dobson this week as part of an operation into the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the area.

Four search warrants were executed on Friday 8 February by the West Coast’s Tactical Crime Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch as part of Operation Barber.

A considerable amount of packaged MDMA that was ready for distribution, with an approximate street value of $5000, was located and seized, along with $9000 in cash, cannabis, and stolen property.

Two men – aged 21 and 22 - were arrested and held in Police custody to appear in the Greymouth District Court on 11 February 2024, facing a number of drugs-related charges. More charges are expected.

Police would like to thank the West Coast communities for their ongoing support with providing information to keep our community safe.

“Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through distribution of controlled drugs,” says Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon.

If anyone has any information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs they can contact Police in confidence on 105 if it is after the fact or 111 if it is happening now. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, if you are struggling with a drug addiction and would like help, you can contact the alcohol and drug helpline on 0800 787 797, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to speak with a trained counsellor. All calls are free and confidential.

