Murder Charge Laid Following Christchurch Death Overnight

A 67-year-old man has been charged with murder, following the death of a man at a Hereford Street, Christchurch property last night.

Police were called to the property just after 10pm yesterday, to reports of a man having been stabbed.

The 22-year-old victim died a short time later.

The 67-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court this morning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

