Apartment residents reminded around security measures

Police in Auckland City are reminding people who reside in apartments not to become complacent around security.

Auckland City West’s Acting Area Commander, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says in recent weeks Police have noticed an increase in the number of thefts from vehicles and burglaries at apartment buildings.

He says area’s including Grey Lynn, Mt Albert, Mt Eden and Avondale have been targeted in the past few weeks.

Inspector Kitcher says on several occasions offenders have been tailgating legitimate residents of apartment buildings into the secure parking areas of the building and then committing crimes while inside the complex.

“We are reminding residents and visitors to apartment buildings to remain vigilant around security and to report any suspicious behaviour to Police immediately.

“In the past couple of weeks we have seen an increase in these types of offences and are simply encouraging people to be mindful of letting people enter into these secure premises unless they have a swipe card or are known to you.

“Don’t be afraid to ask people for their identification or their purpose for being in the building, and if you notice anything suspicious please contact us.

Inspector Kitcher says people who park their vehicles in secure parking should also remember to lock and remove valuables from their vehicles.

“Vehicles left with valuable items in plain sight create opportunities for offenders on the lookout for easy targets, no matter where you are parked.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We also recommend using car alarms if you have them fitted, and consider investing in an immobiliser or a wheel lock.”

We encourage anyone who may be feeling unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, to call Police on 111. For non-urgent concerns you can call 105 or visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report the incident online.

© Scoop Media

