Pair arrested following serious assault

Two people will face court today following a serious assault in Pukekohe yesterday.

Police were called just before 3pm following a report of a person stabbed at an address on King Street.

The victim had been in the Hall Street area and had just entered King Street when he was allegedly attacked by two males who then fled in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Just before 8pm, a number of Police teams, with the assistance from the Police Eagle helicopter, executed a search warrant at an address in Wellington Street where two people were arrested.

Two people, both aged 19, will appear in Pukekohe District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 3pm yesterday, including those with dashcam footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist with our enquiries, is urged to contact Police on 105 and reference job number P058052932.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As this matter is now before the courts Police is unable to comment further.

