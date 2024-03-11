Greater Wellington Reviewing Councillor Representation

Community views on whether Greater Wellington’s constituency arrangements are fair and effective are being sought to help inform Greater Wellington’s Representation Review.

The six-yearly review helps council determine the best way to serve the region’s diverse communities.

The primary measure for determining fair representation under the Local Electoral Act 2001 is the population that each Councillor represents, while effective representation reflects communities of interest in the region.

The review, which could affect the number of councillors elected to the regional council, coincides with above average annual population growth in the region of 7.1 percent, and a 15 percent rise in Wairarapa, from 2017 to 2023.

Greater Wellington currently has 13 councillors representing six constituencies, with a councillor representing a region-wide Māori constituency due to be elected in 2025.

Following this preliminary engagement, an initial proposal will be developed, which the public will be able to submit on, before the proposal is finalised.

For more information on the review and to participate, please visit Representation Review Preliminary Engagement | Have Your Say | Greater Wellington (gw.govt.nz)

