Four More Get Shown The Door

Four people attempting to evade Police have been taken into custody.

At around 1.30pm yesterday, Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling along Clevedon Road.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says the Police Eagle helicopter was able to quickly locate the vehicle and provide commentary to staff on the ground.

“The vehicle has continued travelling through Clevedon to Maraetai and into Whitford at excessive speeds while overtaking traffic through road works.

“Staff have successfully spiked the vehicle just prior to Whitford town centre and four occupants were taken into custody without incident.

“People who choose to drive dangerously are putting themselves and other members of the public at risk of serious injury or death,” Inspector Cook says.

“Drivers who are considering fleeing from Police really need to think about their actions and think hard before they put themselves, their friends and innocent people in jeopardy.

“Police will continue to take decisive action where we can so as to ensure the safety of other road users.”

A 19-year-old male will appear in Manukau District Court on 19 March charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Three others, aged 14, 13 and 11, have been referred to youth services.

