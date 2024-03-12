Serious Crash At Leithfield, North Canterbury, SH1 – Expect Delays

People about to drive north of Christchurch through Leithfield on SH1 should expect delays after a serious injury crash between two vehicles after 4 pm, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Police and emergency services are attending the crash and have closed the highway between Gartys Road and Mays Road intersections. Leithfield is around 40 km north of Christchurch.

Detour in place local roads

A detour around the crash is now in place: For northbound traffic, turn left onto Gartys Road, right onto Terrace Road, and then right onto Mays Road. Reverse for southbound traffic.

The state highway could remain closed for eight hours.

For updates on this crash and highway closure: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/460325

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

