Serious Crash At Leithfield, North Canterbury, SH1 – Expect Delays

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 5:52 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

People about to drive north of Christchurch through Leithfield on SH1 should expect delays after a serious injury crash between two vehicles after 4 pm, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Police and emergency services are attending the crash and have closed the highway between Gartys Road and Mays Road intersections. Leithfield is around 40 km north of Christchurch.

Detour in place local roads

A detour around the crash is now in place: For northbound traffic, turn left onto Gartys Road, right onto Terrace Road, and then right onto Mays Road. Reverse for southbound traffic.

The state highway could remain closed for eight hours.

For updates on this crash and highway closure: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/460325

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

