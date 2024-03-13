Update: Search For Missing Diver At Patea

The search for a diver off the coast in Patea has been suspended, following three days of searching.

Yesterday Police had the assistance of Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Coastguard volunteers, as well as Whanganui and Manawatū Surf Lifesaving.

The area was searched extensively yesterday, including where the diver was last known to be.

Unfortunately, the man has not yet been located and Police are providing support to his family.

Search efforts will be evaluated, and the Police National Dive Squad will remain available to assist when conditions allow.

Police wish to thank everyone who has dedicated their time and effort assisting with the search.

