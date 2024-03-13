Two Arrests In Auckland, Drugs, Ammunition And Cash Seized

Two men have been arrested in East Auckland today, Wednesday 13 March as part of an operation into the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the area.

This morning, three simultaneous search warrants were executed in Glen Innes and Panmure by Auckland City CIB targeting the supply of methamphetamine.

Two arrests have so far been made as part of Operation East.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong says a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and ammunition was located and seized, along with a sum of cash in excess of $10,000.

Two men – aged 21 and 24 - were arrested and are expected in the Auckland District Court to face a number of drugs-related charges, including possession for supply of methamphetamine and cocaine.

“Police want to acknowledge the incredible support of our communities and the depth of feeling about the harm the distribution of drugs is causing.

“We are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause that harm, and a big part of that is the information we receive from the public,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

If anyone has any information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs, they can contact Police in confidence on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, if you are struggling with a drug addiction and would like help, you can contact the alcohol and drug helpline on 0800 787 797, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to speak with a trained counsellor. All calls are free and confidential.

