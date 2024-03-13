Arrests Made After Unprovoked Attack, Rotorua

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen:

Police have executed a number of search warrants in Rotorua today, arresting three people after an unprovoked attack in the city.

About 11.50am on Friday 8 March, three vehicles were involved in a serious incident at the roundabout of Te Ngae Road and Owhata Road. The victims were travelling in a van when they were attacked by a large group of offenders from two other vehicles. The victims received a number of injuries, including stab wounds which required hospital treatment.

Today Police, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, targeted the alleged offenders of that incident. Three Rotorua men, aged 28, 30 and 35, have been charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent and participating in an organised criminal group.

All three are expected to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

While executing the warrant, Police confiscated two vehicles believed to have been involved in Friday’s attack. A pistol unrelated to Friday’s incident was also recovered.

Police are continuing to investigate a number of incidents across the Rotorua area including one on Monday 11 March, where a man received a gunshot wound to his leg at the Te Ngae Shopping Centre carpark. Investigators are working to establish if this incident is related to Friday’s attack.

We expect to make more arrests and lay further charges in relation to these incidents.

We understand the fear and concern events like this inflict on the community and we will continue to pursue every lead to hold those involved to account. Police have no tolerance for crime or intimidation in our communities and we ask anyone who witnesses illegal acts to call Police immediately on 111.

Information after the fact can be passed on by calling 105 or by making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

