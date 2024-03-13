Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Companion Animals NZ Hosts Prestigious Assisi Awards Ceremony Recognising Animal Welfare Excellence

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 7:06 pm
Press Release: Companion Animals NZ

Every two years, passionate animal welfare advocates are celebrated at the esteemed Assisi Awards ceremony, hosted by Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ) to honour individuals whose dedication advances animal welfare globally. The Award, named in honor of the Patron Saint of Animals, St. Francis of Assisi, serves as recognition of the achievements of those whose goals echo the principles of excellence in animal welfare. This year, four exceptional individuals from New Zealand were honored at a gala dinner held in Hamilton on March 12.

Companion Animals New Zealand Board Chair, Steven Thompson, expressed his pride in hosting the awards and acknowledging outstanding service to animals. "These winners demonstrate incredible dedication to animal welfare and serve as a shining example of the profound impact that one person can have on the lives of countless animals," said Mr. Thompson. "In a world where compassion for all sentient creatures is paramount, we are truly fortunate to have such individuals in our communities. Their work to ensure a ‘Good Life’ for animals is aligned to our purpose at Companion Animals New Zealand and for that, we are forever grateful for their efforts and we’re so proud to have celebrated them at the special gala dinner."

2024 Assisi Award winners:

Hartley Holder - Auckland

Driven by her passion for animal welfare, Hartley Holder founded Auckland Cavy Care at 14. Now at 25, she, alongside her mother Raylene Holder, transformed their home into a sanctuary for abandoned guinea pigs and other animals. They work together to ensure each animal receives necessary care and finds loving homes, building a strong public profile through media and educational outreach efforts. Hartley embodies exceptional dedication to animal welfare. Her dedication extends beyond guinea pigs, as she also cares for stray cats, rabbits, and other animals in need, working tirelessly to ensure their well-being.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Julia Stevenson-Renwick - Bay of Plenty

Julia Stevenson-Renwick is a beacon of compassion in Kawerau. As founder of KTown Community Animal Welfare Society, she's rallied a community of animal lovers

into a formidable force for good. Julia inspires the team who rescue and provide care to many animals in need. For eighteen years, Julia has dedicated her life to caring for and rehoming needy animals, serving as a volunteer for the SPCA for fifteen of those years. She has made a profound impact on the eastern Bay of Plenty, with KTown CAW helping to desex more than 700 animals since its inception in December 2020. She is truly an unsung hero in the community.

Dr Helen Beattie - Dunedin

Helen's lifelong commitment to animal welfare, showcased through her diverse career spanning clinical practice, animal welfare advocacy, and leadership roles, has positioned her as a prominent figure in the veterinary community. Helen founded Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA) and her appointment as Managing Director underscores her dedication to advancing animal welfare in New Zealand, cementing her status as a leader in the field. Helen's work drives meaningful change and champions the pursuit of A Good Life for animals across New Zealand.

Dr Hayley Squance – Palmerston North

Hayley's exceptional expertise and dedication in emergency management have earned her international recognition and admiration. With a background as a qualified veterinary technologist, she has made significant contributions as an emergency management practitioner, researcher, and educator. Hayley's leadership is evident in her founding of the Massey University Veterinary Emergency Response Team and in her work for the Ministry for Primary Industries on disaster response efforts. she has coordinated animal welfare interventions in over 50 disaster events, including earthquakes, floods, wildfires, terrorist attacks, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Her collaboration with international organizations such as the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) further exemplifies her impact and leadership in the field of emergency management.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Companion Animals NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 