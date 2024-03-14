Wellington City Votes To Support Urgent Regional Water Reform

Wellington City Council has today voted to work with other Wellington region councils on a plan to reform the region’s water services.

Councils across the Wellington region are this month considering a proposal on a joined-up approach to a new affordable and sustainable water delivery model.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says it is absolutely crucial that every stakeholder in this region works together collaboratively on the best solution for water.

“Councils around the country are facing similar challenges. That is why we need to work towards a new model to make funding and delivery of water infrastructure more sustainable and efficient in the long run.”

“We are committed to working with other regional councils to provide resilient water networks and deal with population growth.”

Hutt City Council and Upper Hutt City Council committed to the new unified approach at a Council meeting held on 6 March.

The Government’s new Local Water Done Well policy indicates that by mid-2025 councils will be required to produce water service delivery plans that meet regulatory and investment requirements.

Today’s vote committed Wellington City Council to signing a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will create a non-binding partnership between local councils to work on a unified water service delivery plan.

Under the MoU, one elected member from each council will sit on an Advisory Oversight Group (AOG) for the joint water service delivery plan process, alongside iwi/Māori partner representatives.

Mayor Tory Whanau has been nominated to represent Wellington City Council.

The AOG will be chaired by an independent expert and supported by council chief executives and a joint project team. It would not be a formal joint committee or have any decision-making rights.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

