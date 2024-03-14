Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Regarding Glen Eden Fatal Shooting

Police acknowledge an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released today, in which the fatal shooting of Tex Witika in Glen Eden in November 2021 was justified.

This was a complex and rapidly evolving situation in which Mr Witika discharged a firearm at Police, injuring three officers.

On 29 November 2021, at about 8.21am, Police started receiving reports of a house fire where gunshots had been heard and reports of a man with a gun at the same address.

Officers set up cordons around the property and began appealing to Mr Witika, who was standing under a carport down a 20-metre driveway adjacent to the burning house and armed with a shotgun.

Police considered the options available to them, initially using less than lethal tactics, which included firing a sponge round and releasing a Police dog.

However, these tactics were ineffective and Mr Witika proceeded to fire at Police, injuring three officers.

He was subsequently shot by Police and unfortunately died at the scene.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says Police are often forced to make quick decisions to keep people safe.

“The decision to use lethal force is not something our officers ever want to do and is a last resort.

“I am very confident the officers involved took the only option available to them under the circumstances to prevent further harm,” Superintendent Hassan says.

“Our Police Commanders must make tactical decisions, in highly complex and swiftly evolving situations, to keep the public safe.

“Police continue to take every opportunity to learn and evolve as an organisation.

“This was a distressing incident for everyone involved.”

Police acknowledges the IPCA’s comments around the inadequacies in the command and control of the incident and this will form part of our ongoing learnings.

We note the Authority found the actions of Police were justified, and we acknowledge these findings.

