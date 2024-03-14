Murder Amongst The Vines At Le Gra

There’s murder and mayhem afoot in the Le Gra Vineyard this Saturday, as the Masterton District Library hosts the One Book, One Community annual event - a bookish korero with crime author Madeleine Eskedahl.

Book one in The Matakana series features murder amongst the vines, so Le Gra is the ideal setting to hear from the renowned author. Visiting Masterton from Matakana, Madeleine will share her pathway to publishing her own books and her life as an established author.

Blood On The Vines was published in 2021 when New Zealand was still reeling from the world-wide pandemic, facing social and business uncertainty. Madeleine’s success is testament to her sheer grit, determination and hard work required to make it in the ruthless publishing world.

Rings On The Water – book two of The Matakana Series, was released in 2023 and she’s currently finalizing the third book featuring the key characters Seargent Bill Granger and Constable Falaniko Sopoaga.

Madeleine moved from Gotland Island, Sweden thirty years ago and has made New Zealand her home. Firmly established in community life, Madeleine is part of the Leigh Penguin Project, monitoring and protecting vulnerable coastal penguins. Her love of all that’s local is evident throughout her involvement in a vibrant book community – much like Masterton.

Tickets for Saturday's event are $15 each and can be purchased at: eventbrite.co.nz.

Saturday 16 March, 6pm – Le Gra Vineyard and Winery, 42 Loopline Road, Opaki, Masterton.

One Book, One Community is grateful for funding from Masterton Trustlands Trust and Hedley’s Books, who will be selling Madeleine’s books at the event. The event’s host will be book aficionado Sue Reid from Read By Reid NZ.

