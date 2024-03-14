Missing Diver Found, Leigh

The missing diver in Leigh has been found safe and well, albeit a bit cold and tired.

The diver earlier failed to return to shore at a specified time this afternoon.

The diver was found around 6:30pm near Goat Island carpark.

We would like to thank Specialist Police teams, including Eagle, Deodar, and the local Coastguard Kawau rescue volunteers for their involvement.

